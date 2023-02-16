FDOT planning to widen I-75 South Corridor

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation is looking at improvements for the I-75 South Corridor.

FDOT is looking into widening lanes and they’re looking for public input on the major project.

The improvements on the I-75 would stretch 42 miles in length.

The project would span from North Fort Myers at Bayshore Road SR-78 and all the way to Collier Boulevard SR 951.

FDOT said the widening of the I-75 South corridor would improve traffic.

Right now they’re conducting a planning and feasibility study to analyze the existing and expected future traffic or demand on the interstate system.

Some of the improvements in the plan would include widening lanes and modifying interchanges.

FDOT plans to have this study completed by the summer.

On Thursday FDOT will give the public an opportunity to speak out and give their input on the project.

The public meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the North Collier Regional Park.

For more information on the project or how you can make your voice heard click this link.