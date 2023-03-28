FBI needs help locating a wanted Naples resident

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating fugitive Roy C. McGrath of Naples Florida.

An arrest warrant has been issued for McGrath after he failed to appear in Baltimore, Maryland for trial on March 13, 2023.

McGrath is now a fugitive and considered an international flight risk.

On October 5, 2021, McGarth was indicted for wire fraud and theft of federal funds.

FBI

McGarth entered a plea of not guilty of all charges and was released pre-trial on the condition that he appears at all scheduled court dates.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and prosecution of McGrath.

Anyone with information should immediately call the FBI's tipline at 1- 800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).