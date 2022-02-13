Watch
FHP: Fatal crash on State Road 29 killing a minor Saturday

Posted at 12:17 PM, Feb 13, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — There was a fatal crash on State Road 29 involving three vehicles where a passenger who was reported a minor was killed on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report vehicle 1 was traveling south on State Road 29 while vehicles 2 and 3 were traveling North on State Road 29.

Vehicle 2 was said to be driving ahead of vehicle 3 when vehicle 1 changed lanes to enter the northbound lane. Vehicle 2 was then reported to have “evasively” swerved right to avoid the accident and drove into the grass shoulder. The left rear side of vehicle 1 then sideswiped vehicle 2 and the front of vehicle 1 collided with the front of vehicle 3 which was in the northbound lane.

According to the report, there were two other passengers in vehicle three, one of which, was a minor who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in vehicle 3 along with the other child passenger are said to have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

