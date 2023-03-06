Family loses home in Collier County brush fire

NAPLES, Fla. — Friday’s brush fire ravaged two homes in the Golden Gate Estates.

The Romero Family’s home was in the path of the fire.

Left behind among the ashes is a saint and some heirlooms they were able to salvage.

“Thirteen years living here, and now we don’t have anything,” said Oscar Romero.

Romero was at work when the fire started.

As soon as he heard his home was in the line of fire he tried rushing to save it, but because of the danger, police officers did not let him through the road closures.

Residents were evacuated as fire crews battled the 300-acre fire.

Romero said his wife was home when the fire started.

He said she was in a state of shock and could not leave the house.

Police were able to help pull her out of the house and bring her to safety.

Their son Jefferson Romero flew down from North Carolina as soon as he got word that his parents needed his help.

“That's my room right there, that’s my sister's room, and their bedroom was in the back,” Jefferson said as he looked at the pile of ashes and burnt wood left behind from his childhood home.

“She was a stay-at-home mom, this house meant everything to my mom and my dad,” he said.

“It's not easy, I'm trying to be as strong as I can for both of them.”

Jefferson and his siblings have faith that their parents will rebuild.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.