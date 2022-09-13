Family locks selves in bathroom during home invasion

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Deputies say a man broke through the window of a couple's home, prompting the adults, with a baby in tow, to run for shelter in a nearby bathroom.

The incident happened before 2 o'clock the morning of Sept. 11 at an apartment on the 4100 block of 20th Place SW.

Officials say the couple was in their bedroom with the infant when they heard a loud banging on the bedroom window. The window soon shattered and the man began to climb inside.

One of the adults called 911, and a dispatcher, identified as Maggdala LaRochelle, advised the family to take cover in a locked room; the family chose the adjacent bathroom.

LaRochelle stayed on the phone with the couple until deputies arrived.

Meanwhile, the man walked through the apartment and began kicking and punching the bathroom door.

Deputies then arrived and quickly arrested the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Alex Caal Pop.

He is charged with burglary and criminal mischief; deputies found a fake permanent resident card in Pop's wallet and was placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

The sheriff's office praised LaRochelle's quick thinking in advising the family to seek shelter, which helped "[bring] this incident to a safe conclusion."

The department released the 911 audio call of the incident to their Facebook page. They advise the contents may be disturbing to some listeners: