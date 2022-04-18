Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

False intruder call nets drug arrest in Marco Island

Marisol Perez
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Marisol Perez
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 12:12:11-04

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Police say a woman called them and reported someone had broken into her home and jumped in the pool.

Officers were called to Robin Court on Sunday for a distraught woman who was running down the street screaming.

Investigators say when they checked on the home for the intruder there were no signs of forced entry.

But they did discover Marisol Perez, the woman who called the police, was under the influence of narcotics and was “displaying signs of excited delirium”.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police searched her home and found large amounts of suspected marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs.

They also recovered 15 weapons from the property.

Perez was arrested and is facing several charges she is scheduled to be in court on May 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4