False intruder call nets drug arrest in Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Police say a woman called them and reported someone had broken into her home and jumped in the pool.

Officers were called to Robin Court on Sunday for a distraught woman who was running down the street screaming.

Investigators say when they checked on the home for the intruder there were no signs of forced entry.

But they did discover Marisol Perez, the woman who called the police, was under the influence of narcotics and was “displaying signs of excited delirium”.

She was taken to the hospital.

Police searched her home and found large amounts of suspected marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs.

They also recovered 15 weapons from the property.

Perez was arrested and is facing several charges she is scheduled to be in court on May 9, 2022.

