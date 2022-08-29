Watch Now
Enhanced law enforcement presence to be at East Naples Middle School Tuesday

Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 29, 2022
NAPLES, Fla.  — The Collier County Sheriff's Office informs families they are aware of a social media post referencing East Naples Middle School that is causing concern.

CCSO says they are actively investigating the case as they determine the source of a concerning media post from Monday afternoon.

There will be enhanced law enforcement at East Naples Middle School Tuesday.

Anyone who sees something strange or suspicious is asked to call 911 or contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

