Empty Bowls Naples Inc. grants $15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Vincent de Paul Society Naples announced on June 21 that it is accepting a $15,000 grant from Empty Bowls Naples Inc.

Empty Bowls Inc. raises funds for local non-profit organizations by featuring local artists’ work.

St. Vincent de Paul is the largest Meals on Wheels facilitator in Collier County, that provides more than 138 meals a day and about 45,000 annually.

According to Carl Monticelli, the director of development for St. Vincent de Paul, the money will go toward food security and good nutrition for Collier County residents in need.

“Meals on Wheels, our Choice Food Pantry and other food-based programs can now help more of our Collier County neighbors,” Monticelli said.