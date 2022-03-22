Employee bitten after feeding tiger at airboat park

EVERGLADES, Fla. — An employee of Wooten's Airboats, near Ochopee, was bitten on both arms by one of the park's tigers, Collier County deputies confirmed Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., according to an incident report.

Initial reports indicated tiger was being fed by a caretaker at the time, when reports say a 50-year-old male employee who was not authorized to be near the tiger, entered the enclosure. The tiger then reportedly bit both of the man's arms.

A statement issued Wednesday morning by Wooten officials said the man was attempting to feed the tiger. They confirmed the employee was not authorized to be in the enclosure.

The man was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

Meanwhile, the tiger was not harmed in the incident, according to park officials. Fish and Wildlife Commission officials say an investigation is ongoing.

This is the second incident involving a tiger reacting to unauthorized human interaction since December. In that incident, River Rosenquist, contractor for Naples Zoo, reached his arm into the enclosure for Eko, the zoo's star Malayan tiger. Eko bit Rosenquist, prompting response from Collier County deputies.

A deputy was forced to fatally shoot the tiger when it would not release Rosenquist.

