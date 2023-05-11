Elimination of vaccine requirement for international travelers could increase visitors in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — Thursday marked the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Paul Beirnes, the Executive Director, for the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Fox 4 that international travel numbers have gone down since the pandemic.

“Right now our international visitation is about 13% , compared to what it was previously which was 20%,” said Beirnes.

Numbers that Beirnes said he hopes will go up.

Starting on May 12, 2023, international visitors will no longer be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country.

The drop from 20% to 13% is an impact Beirnes hopes the county can move past.

“I want to put that into perspective, if you look at the UK and Germany that was about 309,000 annual visitors. Last year we only had 56,000,” said Beirnes.

On Thursday, Beirnes said Collier County will continue to focus on bringing in off-season visitors from places like Canada.

He said right now the weather is still beautiful and there are more available places for people to stay.

“We are marketing with that mindset of you love Florida, you love it in the winter, it is just as good and viable in the summer,” said Beirnes.

Beirnes used the beach, even after Hurricane Ian, as a draw to bring people in.

“If you haven't been to the beach you will be blown away,” said Beirnes.

At the Naples Pier, beachgoers spoke with Fox 4 about any remaining concerns around COVID-19.

“I maybe had a few seconds of panic,” said one person.

“Not one bit. Never have been, to be honest with you,” said a visitor from Chicago, Illinois.

“I am fully vaccinated and I have been for a couple of years now, and I think just to stay safe and be careful,” said another person visiting from New Jersey.

On Thursday, many of the people who spoke with Fox 4 said this was a milestone that can be celebrated.

“I mean I feel like in a way it can be celebrated that everyone is finally able to go about their lives normally,” said one person.

"I think it's going back to the way it was before,” said one man leaving the beach.

“I have a few friends that have family from out of the country who they haven't seen in years cause of this,” said another beachgoer.

Looking ahead, people like Beirnes said they can't predict the future, but remain optimistic moving forward.

“With all of that unpacked, looking to the future I think we are cautiously optimistic,” said Beirnes.