Eight-month investigation ends with Immokalee man behind bars

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An eight-month investigation ended Tuesday with an Immokalee man behind bars on child pornography and molestation charges.

The Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force (INTERCEPT) started its investigation in January after receiving a cyber tip regarding the suspected transmission of child pornography.

CCSO says through the course of the investigation INTERCEPT identified Mateo Castaneida Deigo-Francisco as a suspect.

According to CCSO on Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Deigo's residence where they found multiple electronic devices with sexually explicit images of children and hundreds of bestiality images.

CCSO says detectives interviewed Deigo-Francisco at his residence when they discovered he had committed lewd and lascivious molestation of a young child.

According to CCSO Deigo is being charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

Detectives said more charges are expected pending the completion of the digital forensic review of Diego's devices.