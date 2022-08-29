Watch Now
East Naples Middle School student arrested for threat of violence

Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 29, 2022
NAPLES, Fla.  — A student at East Naples Middle School was arrested Tuesday after a threat of violence was reportedly made against the campus.

The student is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which under Florida State Statute is a second-degree felony.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office informed families on Monday of a "concerning" social media post referencing East Naples Middle School.

To better ensure safety, enhanced law enforcement was at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees something strange or suspicious is asked to call 911 or contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.

