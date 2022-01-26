Early voting begins for Naples city council election

NAPLES, Fla. — Early voting in the City of Naples municipal elections begins Wednesday.

Through Saturday, polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Early voting locations are:



Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Vote-by mail is available; drop boxes will be staffed at both locations. Wait times will be available on the Supervisor of Elections' website. You can also check this website to verify registration status and learn more about the candidates for city council.

There are five candidates vying for three seats on the council.

Election Day in Naples is Feb. 1.