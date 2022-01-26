Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Early voting begins for Naples city council election

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
EarlyVoting
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 07:05:30-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Early voting in the City of Naples municipal elections begins Wednesday.

Through Saturday, polls will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Early voting locations are:

  • Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
  • Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Vote-by mail is available; drop boxes will be staffed at both locations. Wait times will be available on the Supervisor of Elections' website. You can also check this website to verify registration status and learn more about the candidates for city council.

There are five candidates vying for three seats on the council.

Election Day in Naples is Feb. 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4