Drivers may see traffic delays, Mangrove Restoration Project begins on Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Drivers traveling on Marco Island may see traffic delays as construction crews begin work on the mangrove restoration project.

220 acres off of county road 92 near Goodland are being restored.

City leaders say they are working on 64 acres of dead mangroves and 159 acres of existing mangroves.

The goal is to improve the water supply flow to help them grow and sustain life.

Environmentalist Ranger Rob Howell says drivers should be patient if they find themselves in traffic due to the mangrove construction.

“They're responsible for keeping about 80% of the wildlife happy and healthy and if we lose the mangroves we lose 80% of all the fishing industry,” Howell said. “And all the tourism is going to leave if we do not take care of these mangroves.

One lane will be closed and electronic signs will guide traffic in the area.