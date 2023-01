NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Collier County.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies say it happened on Radio Road near the Circle K on Friday morning.

Investigators say a bicyclist was in the pedestrian crosswalk area in the 5600 block of Radio Road when he was hit by the driver.

The vehicle did not stop after the crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital.