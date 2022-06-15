Driver killed after hitting tree off Immokalee Rd.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed when their vehicle struck a tree Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Immokalee Rd., south of Camp Keais Rd. in Collier County.

FHP says the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went off the road and hit a tree before becoming engulfed in flames.

A portion of Immokalee Road between Everglades Blvd. and Stockade Rd. was closed to traffic during the initial stages of the investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been confirmed. The crash remains under investigation.