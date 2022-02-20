Driver is killed in a canal crash

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — One person has been killed after a fatal crash on State Road 29 and Farmer Worker Way in Immokalee where the vehicle reportedly ended up in a canal.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Report, the vehicle entered the grass shoulder then collided with a guardrail, overturned and crashed into the canal.

The crash was found at 9:57 am on February 20.

The 58 -year-old male driver was pronounced deceased.

There were no other cars involved in the report, however there is still an investigation.

