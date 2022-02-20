Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Driver is killed in a canal crash

items.[0].image.alt
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 16:59:28-05

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — One person has been killed after a fatal crash on State Road 29 and Farmer Worker Way in Immokalee where the vehicle reportedly ended up in a canal.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Report, the vehicle entered the grass shoulder then collided with a guardrail, overturned and crashed into the canal.

The crash was found at 9:57 am on February 20.

The 58 -year-old male driver was pronounced deceased.

There were no other cars involved in the report, however there is still an investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4