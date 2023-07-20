Driver facing felony charges after I-75 vehicle pursuit

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old is facing felony charges after leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit on I-75.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Gary Lamar Miller was clocked going 117 mph on the interstate near Pine Ridge Road, where the speed limit is 70 mph. He was driving a Nissan SUV.

As deputies attempted to pull Miller over, he accelerated to over 120 mph, then exited I-75 at Immokalee road where he continued traveling at a high rate of speed.

Miller drove through a red light and over a grassy area just north of Northbrooke Plaza Drive. The vehicle then came to a stop at the gated entrance to Cypress Trace Community.

Deputies took Miller into custody and transported him to the Collier County Jail. While en route, Miller told deputies he felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto.

Investigation later revealed that Miller has a learner's permit, not a drivers license. Miller is charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding and driving permit violations.