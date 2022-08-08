Watch Now
Driver does 'donuts' across Naples High School baseball field

Posted at 8:12 AM, Aug 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating an act of vandalism on the campus of Naples High School committed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5.

According to a police report, a school official told officials the incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect vehicle apparently drove onto the field from the 22nd Ave. N entrance/exit area and performed "donuts" multiple times, tearing up the sod field. The driver then left the field.

The incident took place in the span of about four minutes.

Due to the material of the field, reseeding cannot be performed. Damages are estimated in excess of $750.

Detectives have taken photos of the damage, but the police are not releasing them at this time.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under active investigation.

