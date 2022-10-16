Driver cited for open container violation following hit-and-run

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Naples man was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of fleeing the scene of a crash as well as an open container violation.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say James Matthew Wellman was traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 83 in an SUV when he hit a sedan with Colorado plates driven by a 68-year-old woman.

The woman was not injured, but troopers say Wellman did not stop to render aid.

He was stopped a short time later near mile marker 101.

FHP says the case remains under investigation.