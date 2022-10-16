Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Driver cited for open container violation following hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:09 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 10:09:07-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old Naples man was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of fleeing the scene of a crash as well as an open container violation.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say James Matthew Wellman was traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 83 in an SUV when he hit a sedan with Colorado plates driven by a 68-year-old woman.

The woman was not injured, but troopers say Wellman did not stop to render aid.

He was stopped a short time later near mile marker 101.

FHP says the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month