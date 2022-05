NAPLES, Fla. — A 45-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a tree on the right-side shoulder of County Road 858.

The two were traveling south on County Line Road late in the evening of May 27.

The 45-year-old woman was from Clewiston, FL. and the 28-year-old man was from Immokalee, FL.

FHP is still investigating the crash.