Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli sworn in as Collier County Public Schools Superintendent

NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli was sworn in as the Superintendent of the Collier County Public School District on Monday.

Since Dr. Kamela Patton was removed from the position in December 2022, Dr. Ricciardelli has acted as the Interim Superintendent.

After months of searching and waiting, Ricciardelli earned the position in a split 3 to 2 vote in May.

"As a first time Superintendent and in my hometown. I mean dream come true," said Dr. Ricciardelli.

The Naples High School graduate has experience inside and outside the classroom. Having worked in many different counties around the state, 23 years of her work experience has been at Collier County Schools.

Jacqueline Ardoline, Collier County School District parent and guest teacher, says she is happy to have a strong leader like Dr. Ricciardelli in administration and feels it's important for student's success.

“I am just excited for her strong leadership," said Ardoline. "I know she really cares about our students. I’ve also seen her care about the District Employees, so I know she’ll do a great job."

Dr. Ricciardelli is officially starting her position during a hard time, with the nationwide teacher shortage affecting the school district. However, she is staying positive about the school district's future.

“Just letting them know how much they’re valued," said Ricciardelli. "Their voice matters, they matter, and we want to provide them as much support, opportunities to engage in discussion, and collaboration as possible."

Although, her job won't change much since she has been acting Superintendent for seven months.

“I’m a really proud member of Collier County and I just want Collier County to be really proud of our school system," said Ricciardelli.