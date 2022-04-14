Watch
'Dog' watches "Masked Singer" reveal with Naples congregation

Bounty hunter Duane Chapman revealed as Armadillo on Fox series
Duane 'Dog' Chapman was revealed as the Armadillo on Wednesday's episode of Fox's "The Masked Singer."
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 14, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples church threw a watch party Wednesday for the night's episode of Fox reality hit "The Masked Singer."

Faith Church's guest of honor, Duane 'Dog' Chapman, was on-hand to watch his own unmasking. The bounty hunter was revealed as "Armadillo" in the current season of the singing competition.

Ahead of Wednesday's episode, Chapman, gave show fans hints about his identity with performances of songs like "Secret Agent Man" and "I Fought the Law." He told Fox entertainment reporter Ashley Dvorkin the sly nods to his career were fun to weave in.

"For a living I chase clues. That's how I make a living, right? So to be the clue leaver, I loved it," said Chapman. "So every sentence, everything we said was strategic."

The watch party may have been met with some trepidation to the former star of the self-titled reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter."

"Years ago, Martin Sheen told me, 'Oh, don't watch yourself, worry more about the commercials.' So it's like a phobia."

Chapman's exit song after being unmasked was the hymn standard "Amazing Grace."

He joined the Faith Church Naples congregation for a service prior to the watch party.

