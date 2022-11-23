'Do you want some:' Missouri man arrested in Naples road rage incident

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies say a man pointed a gun at another person Tuesday night in a road rage incident.

46-year-old Nathan lee Grego of Higbee, Mo. is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in a Whole Foods parking lot off Strada Place.

Deputies say the victim was at a three-way stop when Grego, driving a white pickup, reportedly ran a stop sign and began to tailgate the victim as they both turned onto U.S. 41 North.

Grego and the victim reportedly traded rude gestures while alongside one another. The victim told investigators Grego then brandished a handgun and said, "Do you want some?"

Deputies were able to locate Grego based on the license plate number provided by the victim. A loaded handgun was found under the front passenger seat of his pickup.

