District plane spraying for mosquitoes in Golden Gate tonight

Copyright Flickr | Oregon State University
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 03, 2022
GOLDEN GATE CITY, Fla. — A district plane will spray Dibrom over Golden Gate City tonight after 8:45 p.m.

The Collier Mosquito Control District said the insecticide application is in response to high numbers of mosquitoes in the area.

This comes shortly after the Florida Department of Health issued an advisory for mosquito borne illnesses in Collier County. A case of Dengue fever was confirmed in the area last month.

The spraying will affect areas near Radio Road, Livingston Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

