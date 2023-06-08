Distressed whale dies near Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a whale in distress in Factory Bay on Marco Island on Wednesday.

The whale was in poor condition and during attempts for rescue, it unfortunately passed away.

According to FWC, Biologists with FWC and Mote Marine, along with FWC law enforcement, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Rookery Bay, and Marco Island Police Department assisted in providing aid to this animal.

The whale has been identified as either a dwarf sperm whale or a pygmy sperm whale.

If you see a marine mammal in distress, you should contact FWC's Wildlife Alert hotline: 1-888-404-FWCC.