Disaster Recovery Centers in Collier and DeSoto Counties are closing

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two disaster recovery centers will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The two locations are Collier County Eagle Lakes Community Park at 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, and DeSoto County Brewer Sports Park at 1365 SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia

After these centers close, Hurricane Ian survivors will still be able to get updates on FEMA applications, learn about the appeals process, and check their application status either online or through the phone.

Residents can check online at DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or call 1-800-621-3362.