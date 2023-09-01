Watch Now
NAPLES | Recognize this shirt? You might be able to help a dead stranger

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:55:47-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose body was found in a Naples canal earlier this week.

The man was found dead in the area of Green Blvd. and Sunshine Blvd. on Wednesday, August 30.

Detectives have shared pictures of the clothes he was wearing when his body was found in the hopes that someone recognizes them.

He was weaing a Philadelphia Phillies jersey with “Harper” and the number 3 on the back (size large), George brand jeans (size 32 waist x 32 length) and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers (size 10.5).

Anyone who recognizes the clothing or has any information is asked to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police are still working to determine the cause and manner of death.

