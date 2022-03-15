Detectives arrest man wanted for several Naples car break-ins and burglaries

NAPLES, Fla. — Detectives arrested a man after multiple car break-ins and burglaries in the area this past weekend.

Police say on Friday, March 11, 2022, multiple people on Curlew Avenue in Naples reported their unlocked vehicles were burglarized during the early morning hours.

Investigators say three others reported items stolen from their enclosed residential lanais.

According to the police report, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a Seagate community homeowner told police her home was burglarized while she was sleeping. The woman told officers she believed the suspect entered her home by using the garage door opener. The suspect stole items from her purse and fled the area on her scooter.

Naples Police and Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Eric Donald Ramirez.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say he confessed to committing the crimes.

Ramirez is charged with 8 counts of burglary of a conveyance, 4 counts of residential burglary, grand theft auto, theft of credit cards, 5 counts of petit theft, 4 counts of grand theft.

