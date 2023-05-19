Watch Now
DeSantis appoints new Collier County Supervisor of Elections

Posted at 4:31 PM, May 19, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Governor DeSantis has appointed Melissa Blazier as the new Supervisor of Elections for Collier County.

Blazier, a Naples resident, is a current member of the National Association of Election Officials and the International Association of Government Officials.

She is also a Certified Elections Professional with Florida Supervisors of Elections, Inc. and a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator.

Blazier earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hodges University.

