DeSantis appoints new Collier County Supervisor of Elections

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Governor DeSantis has appointed Melissa Blazier as the new Supervisor of Elections for Collier County.

Blazier, a Naples resident, is a current member of the National Association of Election Officials and the International Association of Government Officials.

She is also a Certified Elections Professional with Florida Supervisors of Elections, Inc. and a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator.

Blazier earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hodges University.