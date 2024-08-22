Watch Now
Deputies search for suspect following Ave Maria shooting

AVE MARIA, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Ave Maria that happened before 9 a.m on Thursday.

Deputies have confirmed one person is injured.

The sheriff's office says the suspect did lead police on a vehicle chase.

The driver fled on foot in the area of 60th Avenue Northeast and Everglades Boulevard.

Deputies say the shooting does not involve Estates Elementary School - clarifying that the suspect was never on the school campus.

However, Collier County Public Schools has placed the school on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing story.

