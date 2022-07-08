Deputies need help identifying two burglary suspects

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday.

One of the men, wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts, went into the store and filled two shopping carts with phone cases, chargers, a drone, a computer and a lawn mower before leaving through an emergency exit with everything.

The second man met the other in the parking lot and helped push the cart.

Both men left the area in a white van.

If you have any information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. If you’d like to be anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.