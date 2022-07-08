Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Deputies need help identifying two burglary suspects

Walmart Thief 2.jpg
Collier County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday.
Walmart Thief 2.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 12:40:55-04

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday.

Walmart Thief 2.jpg
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men about a Walmart theft that happened Thursday.

One of the men, wearing a dark shirt and tan shorts, went into the store and filled two shopping carts with phone cases, chargers, a drone, a computer and a lawn mower before leaving through an emergency exit with everything.

Walmart Thief 1.jpg

The second man met the other in the parking lot and helped push the cart.

Other Walmart Thief.jpg
The second man met the other in the parking lot and helped push the cart.

Both men left the area in a white van.

If you have any information, call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. If you’d like to be anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Walmart Thief 3.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4