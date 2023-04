IMMOKALEE, Fla. — One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital after a drive-by shooting in Immokalee.

Collier County Sheriff's Office received the call around 11:53 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene at the 3600 block of Justice Circle.

The victim was flown in a medical helicopter to a local trauma hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

This is an active investigation.