Deputies find various drugs after chasing down convicted felons

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Deputies arrested convicted felons William Easley and Robert Varn after the pair tried to flee law enforcement early Friday morning.

At 2:39 a.m., deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration.

That’s when Easley, the driver, sped off on Immokalee Road - getting up to about 115 mph.

Deputies used stop sticks to get the car to stop near the intersection of Randall and DeSoto boulevards.

Easley got out and ran away, but was spotted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

A K9 unit apprehended Easley a mile away from where he fled his car.

When searching the vehicle, deputies found Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam and THC edibles.

Easley was charged with possession of all these drugs - as well as for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing law enforcement.

Easley was already wanted on two warrants out of Lee County.

The passenger, Robert Varn, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said that the sheriff’s office is dedicated to keeping Collier County drug-free.

“No matter how much you run, you can’t hide from our relentless deputies,” Sheriff Rambosk said.