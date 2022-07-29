Deputies find hundreds of grams of fentanyl, other drugs during search

NAPLES, Fla. — 37-year-old Jude Dorestal is facing multiple felony charges after deputies searched his house and found hundreds of grams of drugs.

While executing a search warrant, detectives with Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice & Narcotics Bureau found the following:

-457.9 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mix (just over a pound)

-49.4 grams of hydrocodone

-725.5 grams of marijuana

-$3,944

After the search, detectives had reason to believe Dorestal was trafficking drugs from his house.

Deputies arrested Dorestal and charged him with trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking hydrocodone, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he applauded the Vice & Narcotics detectives for making the people of Collier County feel safe.

“Our dedicated Vice & Narcotics detectives will not rest until drug traffickers are behind bars where they cannot prey on the law-abiding citizens of Collier County,” Sheriff Rambosk said.