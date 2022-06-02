Deputies find fentanyl and a high amount of meth in a vehicle while conducting traffic stop

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies charged Jennifer Faye Sanders with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of more than one valid driver’s license at around 9:15 p.m. on June 1.

This happened after deputies initially stopped Sanders for running through a stop sign on U.S. 41.

While searching her vehicle, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth in Sanders’s purse and 3.5 grams of fentanyl in her car. They also found two Florida driver’s licenses both in her name.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Sanders is a registered convicted felon with an arrest history that dates back to 2012.