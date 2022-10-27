Deputies discover 14-foot-long invasive Burmese python in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies find and euthanize a 14-foot-long invasive Burmese python after discovering it in the bushes between two homes in Naples on Wednesday.

It was discovered just after 9:30 p.m. by deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida. They are known to eat imperiled species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins, as well as large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer, and bobcats. They also compete with native predators for food, habitat, and space.

Florida Fish and Wildlife removed the carcass after it was euthanized by one of the deputies.

Jacksonville S.O. deputies have been assisting in Collier County with hurricane recovery efforts.