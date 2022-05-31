Deputies arrest two more teens in connection with residential break-ins

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has closed a case of three teens in a string of home break-ins.

The arrests of two 14-year-old boys came after police connected the teens through text messages and videos to the 16-year-old who was already arrested.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said this case should act as a reminder for everyone.

“This case serves as a reminder to everyone to keep your doors and windows locked, even when you are home, and to always lock your car doors and remove keys and fobs,” Sheriff Rambosk said.

