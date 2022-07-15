Deputies arrest Marco Island man after 3-month investigation

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested Nicholas Munson Troemner on Thursday and charged him with possession of many controlled substances, a firearm and ammo.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, Troemner’s arrest stems from officers’ response to a home invasion back in April of 2022.

While responding, police found narcotics - which led to two search warrants that turned up more drugs - and guns. At the time, only one person was arrested and charged.

After a three-month investigation, detectives got an arrest warrant for Nicholas Munson Troemner. He’s charged with with possession of methylphenidate, more than 20 grams of marijuana, xanax and oxycodone. He’s also charged with trafficking in 4 grams of more of fentanyl and 200 grams of cocaine. Finally, he is charged with possession of a firearm, ammo or concealed carry weapon by a convicted felon.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Troemner in an unincorporated area of Collier County and took him to the Collier County Jail-Naples Jail Center.