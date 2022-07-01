Deputies arrest 2 men after 20-mile pursuit

NAPLES, Fla. — After pursuing the suspects for almost 20 miles, Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested George Amilkar Recio Galindo and Yunior Beltran on many different charges - including striking a deputies’ vehicle multiple times.

On Thursday morning, deputies tried to stop a silver Camaro for speeding (going 80 mph where the speed limit was 60 mph).

The driver of the Camaro would not pull over, so deputies started a pursuit. This prompted the driver to drive at recklessly high speeds and passing other cars in no-passing zones multiple times.

During this, the driver struck a CCSO vehicle that had its lights and sirens on multiple times.

Finally, the pursuit ended on a dead-end gravel road where deputies took the driver and passenger into custody.

The driver, Recio Galindo of Lehigh Acres, is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Yunior Beltran, the passenger also from Lehigh Acres, is facing multiple drug charges after a search of the Camaro turned up oxycodone, marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk expressed his feelings on the case.

“These individuals displayed no regard for other motorists as they attempted to recklessly elude our deputies,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “They will now be held accountable for their actions.”