Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park has re-opened for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The reopening is for limited day-use activities.
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 15, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park has re-opened for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The reopening is for limited day-use activities.

The park will be open at 8 a.m. and will be $6 per vehicle.

Park officials say beach access will be available with an operational boat ramp.

Park officials are asking residents and visitors to follow guidelines and avoid closed-off areas.

Collier County offers a free beach shuttle service to the park and parking will be available at Conner Park (Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive).

