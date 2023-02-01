Naples City Council exploring parking options

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Naples City Council tackles the future of its new parking site at Gulfshore Playhouse.

Eventually, a new public parking garage is supposed to be built there.

But it's hit a snag after an environmental study showed an underground hydraulic lift was buried underground.

So in the meantime, the number of parking spaces is not going to increase, as people get ready to return to the beaches.

As far as the hydraulic lift is concerned, after the city removes it and goes through remediation, the environmental consultant says, the environmental report should be done by April.

The Naples City Council meeting is at 8:30 a.m.

