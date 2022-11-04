D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.

The in-person events will be held at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. S., Naples. The event will be held November 6, November 7 and November 9 going from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Collier Area Transit will be providing a free bus shuttle service to the site from the overflow parking at FSW-Collier Campus and from the CAT transfer station at 8300 Radio Road.

According to the Collier County Government to qualify for D-SNAP benefits:



Applicants must not be receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss,

Applicants must have suffered damage to their home(s) or self-employment property

Applicants must have suffered loss of food

Applicants must have suffered a reduction of income, loss of income or other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

Eligible recipients who participate in the telephonic D-SNAP event will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card by mail that can be used to purchase food at authorized USDA food retailers. The card can can not be used for alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, or non-food items.

To apply for D-Snap click here.

