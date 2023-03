COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 41 near Tobago Blvd. Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclist was traveling south on 41, south of Tobago Blvd., in the designated bike lane around 10:53 a.m.

The driver of an SUV entered the bike lane and collided with the cyclist.

The cyclist, a 72-year-old Naples man, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was not injured.