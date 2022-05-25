Critical blood shortage in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — Community Blood Centers in Collier County are in desperate need of donors with type O+ and O- blood.

According to an NCH press release, the shortage in Collier County results from an increase in usage but a decline in donor visitation.

Local donors are the only source for the Collier community’s blood supply.

Donors can visit the locations below or find a bloodmobile near them to donate.

Culver’s Restaurant: (8940 Sage Ave. Naples, FL 34120) located off Immokalee Rd. just east of Collier Blvd. on Wednesday, May 25 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m.

Community Blood Center’s Donor Center: (11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110) located inside NCH North Naples Hospital near the Brookdale entrance - Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. There is no appointment necessary.

To find a bloodmobile location near to you, learn about eligibility for donating blood, weight requirements and other guidelines, go to the NCH Healthcare System’s website.