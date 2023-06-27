Crime Stoppers asking for tips in 2005 Naples quadruple homicide

NAPLES FLA. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for tips in a 2005 quadruple homicide case that happened in a Naples home.

On Sunday, June 26, 2005, Collier County Sheriff's Office found four victims shot to death in a home on Randall Boulevard. Deputies were called to the scene around 3 a.m. after one of the victims' girlfriend went to the home to check on him.

The victims were identified as Maribel Abril, Rodolfo Delgado, Cesar Garcia and Ariel Pino.

Also inside the home, detectives found 104 marijuana plants along with $10 thousand worth of drug-growing equipment.

Detectives believe the homicides took place between June 25, 2005 at 7:30 a.m. and June 26 at 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at 1-800-780-TIPS.