Crash leads to human trafficking arrest in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A 22-year-old Naples man was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of human trafficking following a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a rear-end crash near the intersection of Immokalee Rd. and Collier Blvd. around 6:30 a.m.

Trevor Dejon Hatchett Waithe, a passenger in the Dodge Charger found to be at fault, was arrested when his ID matched a warrant issued by U.S. Marshals in Texas on charges of human smuggling.

Reports show Waithe was the driver of a tractor-trailer in an April 2021 incident where 62 illegal immigrants were discovered in the truck. Waithe reportedly told Border Patrol investigators then that an acquaintance had asked him to pick up the truck in Laredo and take it to Florida.

Waithe was booked into the Collier County Jail pending possible extradition.

Troopers say the driver of the at-fault vehicle ran away from the scene of the crash and remains at-large.

