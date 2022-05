NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County's board of commissioners voted Tuesday to name an interim county manager.

Current deputy manager Amy Patterson will assume the role which is being vacated by Mark Isackson.

Isackson was expected to hand in his resignation at a later date. He is reportedly suffering ill health due in part to COVID-19 exposure.

It is not known how long Patterson will be the interim manager or when a permanent role will be announced.