Counterfeit hundred-dollar bill found at Campiello in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A manager at Campiello in Naples called Naples Police Department to report a fake hundred-dollar bill.

The Campiello staff found the bill while they were closing the restaurant and counting the day’s money for bank deposits.

To test the bill, the restaurant’s manager used a counterfeit pen that showed the money was fake.

According to the police report, the Campiello manager said they believe an unknown person passed the fake bill to restaurant staff during a busy morning shift on Sunday.

The police report said the restaurant staff does not know which server collected the counterfeit bill and that they have no knowledge about who gave the server the fake money.

The counterfeit bill has been submitted into evidence and the restaurant wishes to press charges according to Naples Police Department.