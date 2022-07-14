Convict's long-jump escape attempt falls short

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three Collier County deputies were personally thanked by their sheriff after tackling a felon who tried to escape the courtroom Wednesday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Jeff Haynes was in court answering charges of violating probation from a prior burglary, when he suddenly bolted from the defendant's podium.

Officials said Haynes vaulted himself over the swinging doors into the court audience area, only to be quickly tackled to the ground by the three deputies.

Haynes was immediately handcuffed and returned to the Collier County Jail.

He now faces additional charges of felony escape and resisting arrest.

Lt. Joe Fiola, supervisor of the Bailiff Bureau, said Haynes never got near the courtroom exit doors.

He added this is the first time a defendant has tried to escape from the courthouse in the years he’s been with the department.

“We haven’t had anything like this in at least 12 years,” Fiola said.

